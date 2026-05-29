Every New Apple Product Rumored to Launch In 2026

Apple is preparing for a pivotal year in 2026, unveiling plans to introduce 15 new products across its diverse portfolio. From iPads and Macs to iPhones, Apple Watches, smart home devices and wearables, the company is poised to deliver innovations that cater to a wide range of users. These devices will incorporate next-generation chips, enhanced connectivity and advanced AI capabilities, reflecting Apple’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries. With announcements expected at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) and product launches slated for later in the year, here’s a detailed look at what’s on the horizon. The video below from Max Tech gives us more details on what Apple has planned for the rest of 2026.

iPads: Performance Meets Accessibility

Apple’s iPad lineup for 2026 is set to cater to both budget-conscious users and those seeking premium features. The new models will focus on performance, design and accessibility, making sure there’s an option for everyone:

iPad 12: Designed as a budget-friendly option, this model will feature the A18 chip, 8GB of RAM and Apple Intelligence support. It aims to deliver reliable performance at an affordable price, making it ideal for students and casual users.

Designed as a budget-friendly option, this model will feature the A18 chip, 8GB of RAM and Apple Intelligence support. It aims to deliver reliable performance at an affordable price, making it ideal for students and casual users. iPad Mini 8: This redesigned compact tablet will include an OLED display, thinner bezels and improved waterproofing. Powered by the A19 Pro chip and equipped with 12GB of RAM, it promises an immersive experience for users who prioritize portability and durability.

Macs: Redefining Power and Efficiency

Apple’s Mac lineup will emphasize powerful performance and energy efficiency, driven by the introduction of the M5 and M6 chips. These advancements will cater to professionals, creatives and everyday users alike:

M5 Mac Mini and Mac Studio: These devices will feature advanced AI accelerators, enhanced graphics and PCIe 5 SSDs, making them ideal for demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering.

These devices will feature advanced AI accelerators, enhanced graphics and PCIe 5 SSDs, making them ideal for demanding tasks such as video editing and 3D rendering. M5 iMac: Retaining its iconic design, the iMac will incorporate faster SSDs and the M5 chip, offering improved performance while maintaining its sleek aesthetic.

Retaining its iconic design, the iMac will incorporate faster SSDs and the M5 chip, offering improved performance while maintaining its sleek aesthetic. 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro: As the first device to feature the 2nm GAFET chip, this MacBook Pro will deliver unmatched efficiency and graphics capabilities, setting a new standard for portable computing.

iPhones: Pioneering Design and Connectivity

Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup will focus on innovative design and enhanced connectivity, introducing features that elevate both functionality and user experience:

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: These flagship models will debut the A20 Pro chip, a smaller dynamic island and a variable aperture camera for superior photography. With extended battery life and 5G over satellite connectivity , they will redefine usability for modern consumers.

These flagship models will debut the A20 Pro chip, a smaller dynamic island and a variable aperture camera for superior photography. With extended battery life and , they will redefine usability for modern consumers. iPhone Ultra Foldable: Apple’s first foldable phone will feature a crease-free display, the A20 Pro chip, Touch ID and a larger battery. Positioned as a premium option, it will appeal to early adopters and tech enthusiasts.

Apple Watches: Smarter Health Tracking

Apple’s wearable lineup will continue to prioritize health and wellness, introducing features that enhance users’ ability to monitor their well-being:

Apple Watch Series 12: Equipped with the S12 chip and updated sensors, this model will improve efficiency while maintaining its familiar design and price point, making it accessible to a broad audience.

Equipped with the S12 chip and updated sensors, this model will improve efficiency while maintaining its familiar design and price point, making it accessible to a broad audience. Apple Watch Ultra 4: With a thinner design, advanced health tracking features such as blood pressure monitoring and extended battery life, this model will cater to health-conscious users seeking a premium wearable.

Smart Home Devices: Expanding the Ecosystem

Apple is set to enhance its smart home ecosystem, introducing devices that offer seamless integration and intuitive control:

Apple TV 4K: Powered by the A17 Pro chip, this device will include 8GB of RAM and ray tracing support, delivering improved visuals for an enhanced entertainment experience.

Powered by the A17 Pro chip, this device will include 8GB of RAM and ray tracing support, delivering for an enhanced entertainment experience. HomePod Mini 2: Featuring upgraded speakers, new color options and the U2 chip for faster processing, this smart speaker will be a versatile addition to any home.

Featuring upgraded speakers, new color options and the U2 chip for faster processing, this smart speaker will be a versatile addition to any home. Smart Home Hub: With a 7-inch display, Face ID and a FaceTime camera, this hub will debut alongside a dedicated Home OS, simplifying smart home management.

Wearables: Exploring New Frontiers

Apple’s wearable innovations will push the boundaries of what’s possible in personal technology, offering new ways to interact with devices:

AirPods Ultra: These advanced earbuds will integrate cameras for AI assistance and provide contextual Siri responses, enhancing user interaction and convenience.

These advanced earbuds will integrate cameras for AI assistance and provide contextual Siri responses, enhancing user interaction and convenience. Apple Smart Glasses: Slated for a 2027 release, these glasses will feature thin frames, bone conduction speakers, integrated cameras and Siri chatbot integration, offering a glimpse into the future of augmented reality.

Key Technologies Driving Apple’s Vision

Several new technologies will underpin Apple’s 2026 product lineup, making sure their devices remain at the forefront of innovation:

Next-generation chips, including the A18, A19 Pro, A20 Pro, M5 and M6, for enhanced performance and efficiency.

AI and machine learning advancements for smarter, more intuitive devices.

Improved connectivity with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and 5G over satellite for seamless communication.

for seamless communication. Foldable and OLED displays for superior visuals and durability.

Advanced health tracking and wearable AI integration for better user insights.

Release Timeline

Apple is expected to unveil many of these products at WWDC 2026, with most launches occurring between September and October. However, the highly anticipated Apple Smart Glasses will ship in 2027, marking a significant milestone in Apple’s vision for wearable technology.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on Apple 2026 product lineup that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



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