MIGO Ascender stair climbing robot vacuum cleaner can clean your whole house

One major drawback for most robot vacuum cleaners is their inability to be able to climb stairs. That problem has now been solved with the MIGO Ascender. Imagine a world where your home is always pristine, from the ground floor to the top, without you having to lift a finger. That’s the promise of the MIGO Ascender, a groundbreaking robotic vacuum that not only cleans your floors but also conquers your stairs. This innovative device is set to transform the way you maintain your living space, offering a level of convenience and thoroughness that was previously unimaginable.

Picture this: you’re relaxing on your couch, enjoying a well-deserved break, while the Ascender quietly goes about its business. It glides effortlessly across your floors, its powerful 9700Pa suction pulling dirt and debris from every surface. But what sets the Ascender apart is its ability to seamlessly transition from flat ground to stairs. With its stair-climbing capability, this robotic marvel can handle steps up to 8.7 inches high, ensuring that no part of your home is left untouched.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $849 or £682 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 43% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Stair Climbing Robot Vacuum

As the Ascender navigates your home, you’ll be amazed at its attention to detail. Its motorized omnidirectional wheels enable 100% edge cleaning, meaning it can reach those tricky corners and baseboards that traditional vacuums often miss. And when it encounters a particularly stubborn mess, the Ascender’s 17N mopping pressure and high-speed scrubbing function kick in, leaving your floors spotless and shining.

You might be thinking, “But what about my carpets?” Fear not, because the Ascender has that covered too. With its automatic mop lifting feature, it intelligently detects when it’s on a carpeted surface and raises the mopping pad, preventing any unwanted moisture from seeping into your plush flooring.

One of the most impressive aspects of the Ascender is its advanced navigation system. Equipped with an HD camera, LiDAR, and ToF sensors, this robotic vacuum uses innovative AI algorithms and a powerful 5 TFLOPS AI computing engine to map out your home and plan the most efficient cleaning route. It’s like having a tiny, intelligent explorer constantly working to keep your living space in top condition.

If the MIGO Ascender campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the MIGO Ascender stair climbing robot vacuum cleaner project study the promotional video below.

And when it’s time for the Ascender to recharge, it doesn’t just head back to any old charging station. Instead, it returns to its fully enclosed, all-in-one base station, which not only charges the device but also provides a convenient storage solution. With its large-capacity 12000mAh battery, the Ascender can clean up to a whopping 5380 square feet on a single charge, making it perfect for even the most spacious homes.

Despite its impressive capabilities, the Ascender is surprisingly compact. Measuring just 3.86 inches in height, it can easily glide under sofas, beds, and other low-lying furniture, ensuring that no dust bunny or crumb is left behind. And with the Ascender app, you have complete control over your cleaning experience. Customize your preferences, visualize your home’s layout in 3D, and even guide the Ascender using the virtual joystick feature.

In essence, the MIGO Ascender is more than just a robotic vacuum; it’s a game-changer in home cleaning technology. By combining powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and the ability to conquer stairs, this device offers a comprehensive solution to keeping your entire home spotless. So, sit back, relax, and let the Ascender do the hard work for you. With this innovative robotic vacuum by your side, you’ll never have to worry about a less-than-perfect home again.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the stair climbing robot vacuum cleaner, jump over to the official MIGO Ascender crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals