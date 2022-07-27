ROCCAT Kone XP Air Wireless RGB gaming mouse with rapid charge dock

ROCCAT has today launched its new Kone XP Air Wireless gaming mouse complete with rapid charging dock and 29 assignable functions. Equipped with ROCCAT’s Stellar Wireless technology, and Bluetooth connectivity the new gaming mouse is now available to preorder priced at $170 and will start shipping out on August 22 2022.

“The Kone XP Air strikes the perfect mix of style, performance, and utility,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “The reception to the wired Kone XP has been amazing, with fans immediately asking for a wireless version, so we’re excited to let everyone know the Kone XP Air is on its way and will be available less than a month from now.”

“Like its wired predecessor, the Kone XP Air is the perfect blend of design and technology. Coming from a long line of iconic gaming mice, the Kone XP Air offers stunning 3D RGB lighting, as well as ROCCAT’s precise Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor and ridiculously fast Titan Optical Switches.

Expertly crafted ergonomics deliver supreme comfort for extended hours of play, while multiple buttons plus the Kone XP Air’s 4D Wheel expand the mouse’s capabilities to 29 programmable functions thanks to ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift [+] technology. The Kone XP Air’s translucent shell not only offers a view of its vibrant RGB lighting zones, but also allows the wireless mouse to achieve a weight of just 99 g.”

Wireless RGB gaming mouse :

– Refined ergonomic KONE shape

– Multi-button design and 4D wheel with 29 programmable inputs

– Gaming-grade 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth dual connectivity

– Included RGB Rapid Charge Dock

– Up to 100 hours of battery life

– 3D RGB AIMO lighting with 5 programable zones

– ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K dpi optical sensor

– Titan Switch Optical for a tactile feel with optical speed

– Lightweight and flexible PhantomFlex™ USB-C charging cable

– Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for smooth movements

“The Kone XP Air comes complete with a stylish AIMO-enabled RGB charging dock. The Kone XP Air is part of the AIMO eco-system allowing the mouse and its charging dock to display up to 16.8 million colors and to communicate with other AIMO-enabled products, such as the Vulcan TKL mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to guarantee a unique lighting experience across gamers’ set-ups. The Kone XP Air’s Rapid Charge Dock provides up to five hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. Fully charged, the Kone XP Air provides up to 100 hours of gameplay. As a backup for gamers who might have forgotten to recharge their mouse, the Kone XP Air also comes with ROCCAT’s PhantomFlex USB-C cable.”

Source : ROCCAT

