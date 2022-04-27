ROCCAT Burst Pro Air wireless gaming mouse $100

ROCCAT has created a new symmetrical shaped wireless gaming mouse in the form of the Burst Pro Air which is now available to purchase priced at $100. The symmetrical lightweight design weighs just 81 g and is equipped with Titan Switch Optical, heat-treated glides and Stellar Wireless technology to provide you with “high-performing, unrestricted gameplay” says ROCCAT.

Gamers can choose between gaming-grade 2.4GHz low latency wireless and multi-purpose Bluetooth 5.2, with up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge for uninterrupted gameplay. Or USB-C rapid charging gives you 5 hours of play time with just a 10-minute charge. Check out the quick introductory video below to learn more about his design and features.

Burst Pro Air wireless gaming mouse specs :

Lightweight symmetrical shape for comfort and performance

Gaming-grade 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2 dual connectivity

Up to 100-hour battery life on a single charge

Water and dust resistant Bionic shell with 4 AIMO RGB lighting zones

Optical switches with adjustable debounce, tested to 100 million clicks

19K DPI optical sensor with 400 IPS tracking speed for max precision

Detachable Phantom Flex™ cable with USB-C rapid charging

Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for a smoother motion

On-board storage for up to 5 user profiles

NVIDIA® Reflex compatible

2-year limited manufacturer warranty

“The Burst Pro Air ROCCAT’s symmetrical lightweight shape with its enthusiast feature set, comfort and performance, into wireless. Its water – and dust – resistant Bionic shell keeps mass at a lightweight 81 grams. Featuring Titan Switch Optical, heat – treated glides and Stellar Wireless technology for high – performing, unrestricted gameplay.”

“Faster than any mechanical switch, ROCCAT’s Titan Switch Optical with adjustable debounce provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, and speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision. Experience smooth, precise tracking thanks to ROCCAT’s proven Owl-Eye optical sensor, now featuring 19K DPI and 400 IPS tracking speed with incredible power efficiency.”

Source : ROCCAT

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals