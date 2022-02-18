W9 modular lightweight camping cooker designed for exploration

Japanese-based designers at Fujinos have created a new modular lightweight camping cooker and accessories taking the form of the 9W. Launched via Kickstarter the collapsible lightweight cooker provides an easy way to enjoy meals outdoors. The cooker consists of a modular grill plate made by a cookware specialist in Tsubamesanjo. The set comes complete with cut 3, chopping board and carry case allowing you to enjoy exploring without cumbersome cookers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $66 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 16% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Tsubamesanjo is an area where manufacturing and processing technology for ironware such as work tools, cutting utensils, and Western tableware is recognized worldwide. There we make stainless steel pots for induction cookers. Each pot is handmade one by one by craftsmen which requires high technical skills to produce. Utilizing the manufacturing technology that has been cultivated over many years, our Modular Grill Plate (M.G.P) is the supreme grill plate with excellent thermal conductivity and efficiency!”

Modular lightweight camping cooker

With the assumption that the 9W crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the 9W modular camping cooker project watch the promotional video below.

“9w.’s philosophy is “BEST FOOD MADE OUTDOORS”, which is to make compact cookware that can be used for authentic cooking even while camping. It is packed with quality, design, and convenience which are factors distinctive to 9w., so if you already have an outdoor grill plate, you should definitely bring it with you! When cooking outdoors, flames from say bonfires are often unstable so it is pretty likely that the surface of the plate will not be evenly heated. So when cooking steaks, the difference in temperature will have you end up with an unevenly cooked steak.”

“M.G.P. has excellent heat conductivity and soaking properties thanks to its alumiclad three-layer steel. As a clad material, the thermal storage properties of the plate that has a thickness of 5mm makes the entire steak evenly cooked, tender, and juicy. It is special three-layer structure material that has aluminum sandwiched between stainless steel. The outer stainless steel (SUS439) works with induction cookers, the interior stainless steel (SUS304) is corrosion resistant, and with the influence of the aluminum keeps warm.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the lightweight camping cooker, jump over to the official 9W crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

