Wild Fire is a new outdoor wood cooker offering a versatile range of different cooking styles depending on your needs. Capable of accepting both charcoal and wood the outdoor cooker combines a 1100°F pizza Rev together with a traditional grill as well as a Asado-Style grille and warming station. The flexible outdoor cooker is perfect for a wide variety of different scenarios yet is compact enough to be easily transported wherever your adventures may take you. The outdoor cooker can be used on a tabletop and also has a low level stand and full height stand available to purchase.

Wild Fire charcoal and wood fired cooker

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $454 or £344 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The patent pending Wild Fire 4in1 is a charcoal and wood fired powerhouse that combines 4 separate and unique cooking zones. It gives you the ability to sear, sauté, roast, grill and bake 90 second artisanal pizzas with temperatures up to 1100° F all in a single cooking platform. Imagine yourself creating artisanal pizza and breads, perfectly searing steak or seafood, simmering sauces, flame-broiling burgers, wings and beautiful vegetables. Letting your creative passion run wild! It will be sometimes smoky, always changing and ready to go with the Wild Fire 4in1.”

With the assumption that the Wild Fire crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Wild Fire wood cooker project review the promotional video below.

“You can cook…sear…crisp…perfectly because the WildZone can reach 1100° F in minutes. Get ready for your favorite 13″ artisanal pizza in under 90 seconds, seared steak perfection in minutes and get a crispy finish on your chicken or fish every time. Add wood chips or chunks for incredible smoky flavor or simply broil with our combination of convection and radiant heat from the charcoal above. Get back to basics with a 15″ diameter grill located directly above the coal bed. Easily adjust the grill surface temperature using the Wild Fire’s complete draft air control.”

“You’ll have plenty of room to load more firewood and discover the magic of wood-fired pit cooking. After the meal, keep loading firewood chunks to keep warm and cook smores into the night.Use your favorite 12″ cast iron pan for creating sauces and keeping dishes warm as you prepare a complete meal in one spot on your Wild Fire 4in1. Deck space should be filled with friends and family…not 4 different styles of grilling devices in pursuit of a great meal! At 17″ in diameter and 36 lbs, you’ll win back your deck space to make more room for the people in your life as you gather around the Wild Fire 4in1.”

Source : Kickstarter

