Logitech Aurora gaming keyboard, mouse and headset

Logitech has this week introduced a new collection of gaming peripherals called Logitech Aurora featuring the new G735 Wireless Gaming Headset, G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard, G713 Gaming Keyboard, G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse and eight custom accessories. The new collection has been designed to be “gender inclusive, not gender exclusive, addressing the needs and wants of women gamers while also appealing to all gamers who are looking for a playful design and curated experience” says Logitech.

Logitech Aurora

G735 Wireless Gaming Headset

“Featuring a White Mist finish, ethereal RGB lighting, and on-ear dual-audio mixing, the G735 is a versatile option for any player. G735 is the first Logitech G headset with the new Blue VO!CE microphone technology features to modulate a player’s voice and have the ability to save preferred audio settings in G Hub and directly on the headset. The G735 Wireless Gaming Headset also maximizes comfort for all players and is inclusive of smaller head sizes. Players can enjoy long gaming sessions with 56+ hr battery life (without lighting), and experience wireless freedom through Logitech G’s award winning LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, and Bluetooth connectivity.”

G715 and G713 Mechanical Gaming Keyboards

“The G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard and G713 Gaming Keyboard deliver low-key vibes with high-key performance so players can express themselves and play their way. A compact, tenkeyless layout, and adjustable height ensure comfort all-day long. Pack it up and place it anywhere with a rechargeable battery that delivers 25 hours of non-stop gaming, and LIGHTSPEED wireless or Bluetooth connectivity. Both keyboards come with an included Cloud-Soft palm rest for all-day comfort.”

G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse

“G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse is purpose-built for smaller hands with compact contoured fit, and advanced gaming technology. At just 85 grams, G705 is designed for long-lasting, lightweight comfort and performance. With a gaming-grade sensor, ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth connectivity, and an easy-reach DPI-cycling button, gamers can play their best.



Accessories – Take your collection a step further with eight new accessories including whimsical touches like the cloud-shaped palmrest, cable charm, and heart shaped carrying case. Other accessories include ear pads and boom mics, G713 and G715 keyboard top plates, keycap puller and brush, and mousepad for gamers to customize their play style.”

Source : Logitech

