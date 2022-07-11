New NACON PRO RIG gaming headsets unveiled

Nacon has this month launched a new range of gaming headsets priced from €30 up to €200 depending on your needs and preferences. The RIG PRO Series Gaming Headsets will be launching later this year and will be available throughout Europe and the United States and consists of 9 different gaming headsets in total the form of the 300 PRO, 500 PRO, and 800 PRO with a selection of options for each.

The RIG 300 PRO is available for the Nintendo Switch (HN), PS5 and PS4 (HS), Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One (HX). All models are also compatible across other consoles, as well as PC and mobile devices with the universal 3.5 mm connector.

Gaming headset pricing and availability

– 300 PRO HS for PlayStation, available in black or white: 29,99€ / 24,99£

– 300 PRO HX for Xbox, available in black or white: 29,99€ / 24,99£

– 300 PRO HN for Nintendo Switch: 29,99€ / 24,99£

– 500 PRO HC GEN 2, for consoles, available in black or white: 79,99€ / 69,99£

– 500 PRO HA GEN 2, for PC: 79,99€ / 69,99£

– 800 PRO HS, for PlayStation: 199,99€ / 199,99£

– 800 PRO HX, for Xbox: 199,99€ / 199,99£

– 800 PRO HD, for PC: 199,99€ / 199,99£

“It’s great to be able to launch the next generation of PRO headsets in Europe, that offers gamers many options to suit their play style,” said NACON Global Business Director for RIG, Gregory Morquin. “We also wanted to deliver a significant upgrade to the popular 800 Series of wireless headsets by adding a unique charge dock with a removeable USB wireless adaptor. The entire PRO series gives players audio performance to help them play better at an incredible price.”

RIG 800 PRO

“With an all-new, multifunction base station, the 800 PRO provides gamers with lag-free wireless audio as well as seamless charging. The base station also comes equipped with a removable USB wireless adaptor that can be plugged directly into a console, allowing the stand to be placed anywhere for convenient charging.

Alongside the base station, the 800 PRO features RIG signature premium audio with powerful 40 mm drivers that have been precisely tuned for 3D audio. Available in three models, the 800 PRO HS is designed for PlayStation, the RIG 800 PRO HX is officially licensed for Xbox and the 800 PRO HD is designed for PC. The 800 PRO HD and 800 PRO HX includes Dolby Atmos for Headphones. Gamers can experience three-dimensional precision audio by simply connecting the dock or USB wireless adaptor to the PC or to the Xbox console.”

RIG 500 PRO GEN 2

“The RIG 500 PRO Gen 2 takes everything gamers love about the first generation 500 PRO and adds a few upgrades, including a comfort-enhanced steel headband that is both highly durable and flexible while also being lightweight.

Additionally, RIG’s signature exoskeleton earcup design isolates low distortion 50 mm drivers that have been specifically tuned for immersive game audio. The 500 PRO HC and 500 PRO HA are precisely tuned for 3D Game Audio and includes a 2-year Dolby Atmos activation code enabling gamers to react faster and more accurately as they can detect the distance and direction of threats.

RIG 500 PRO HC is compatible across consoles, as well as PC and mobile devices with its universal 3.5 mm connector. The 500 PRO HA is designed for PC and includes a Y-adaptor and is also compatible across all consoles.”

Source : Nacon

