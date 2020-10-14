Nacon Microsoft xCloud gaming controllers

Nacon has launched two new smartphone controllers specifically designed for gaming on Microsoft’s xCloud game streaming service or similar. The two MG-X controllers are sturdy and include adjustable stands that securely accommodate any Android smartphone up to 6.7 inches. Smartphones wirelessly connect to the gaming controller using Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. Nacom has also introduced its new Revolution X and Pro Compact controllers offering a more traditional wired Xbox style controller.

“The MG-X is a compact model, which fits all hand sizes and is ultra-portable. With its gamer-focused design, it turns smartphones into a handheld console. For an experience closer to traditional controllers, players will want to choose the MG-X Pro. With its two handles and traditional controller shape, it provides comfort and robustness to fully enjoy your favourite smartphone games.”

“The Revolution continues on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! The Revolution family of controllers is expanding and welcoming its very first Designed for Xbox model. Fully customisable and optimised for competitive gaming on consoles and PC, all of NACON’s expertise in professional controllers has gone into the Revolution X. With full-featured software for creating profiles, a carry case, stick accessories and additional weights, it will appeal to the most demanding gamers.”

The MG-X Series designed for cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as well as the Revolution X and Pro Compact controllers designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, will be available in early 2021.

Source : Nacon : Nacon

