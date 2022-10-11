Rosmila 240W charging cable with LED display

The engineers at Rosmila based in Los Angeles California have created a new 240W charging cable which is equipped with an LED screen and support for dual 4K@120Hz or 8K@60Hz displays, as well as providing 40Gbp/s data transfer. Capable of charging anything from your iPad Pro to your MacBook Pro the charging cable builds on the companies previous charging solutions to provide users with the latest revision offering up to 240W of power delivery. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ROSMILA come with 240W which is the latest revision of USB Power Delivery. It has upgraded the previous 60W and 100W cables and taken the charging for all USB-C devices when paired with PD 3.1/EPR fast chargers. Well also compatible with Apple 140W USB-C EPR charger. ROSMILA can charge your device at the fastest speed to completely meet the demands of charging. You don’t have to worry about running out of power.”

240W charging cable

Assuming that the Rosmila funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Rosmila charging cable project checkout the promotional video below.

“Cool LED digital display shows the charging speed of your device. You are fully view of the charging speed and clearly get to know that if your phone is fast charging or not. eal-time monitoring, clear at a glance. This technological revolution has created a lot of fun in our lives. Up to 40Gbps data transfer speed lets you transfer a 4K movie in less than 30 seconds. A transfer files with 3000 MB/S transfer speed, you can transfer music, movies, or entire seasons of TV shows in seconds to save time and improve work efficiency.”

“ROSMILA can support at Single 8K(7680×4320)@60Hz or dual4K(4096×2160)@60Hz resolution video transmission. Allowing you to connect your laptop to large screen displays to see your photos and videos with the best visual experience of ultra-high definition.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the charging cable, jump over to the official Rosmila crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



