Xbox Elite 2 white controller leaked

Before Microsoft has had a chance to officially unveil its new Xbox Elite 2 white controller details have been leaked online via Nicholas Lugo who has published a quick video after apparently obtaining the new controller in the United States. Microsoft will be attending the upcoming Gamescom game show later this month and might possibly officially launch the new Xbox Elite 2 white controller during this, although nothing has been confirmed as yet.

In a strange twist of events at the Xbox Elite 2 white controller was uploaded to YouTube three weeks ago and was not spotted until recently by Twitter users. Unfortunately the creator of the video has not revealed whether they purchased it in a US store or obtained it via another method. As soon more information is made available either via leaks or officially by Microsoft we will keep you up to speed as always.

Xbox Elite 2 controller

Back in 2020 Microsoft was forced to extend the warranty on its original Xbox Elite 2 controller due to hardware complications increasing the warranty period from 90 days to 12 months from the date of purchase.

“Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberised grip. Tailor the controller to your preferred gaming style with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. Save up to 3 custom profiles and 1 default profile on the controller and switch between them on the fly with the Profile button. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth or the included USB-C cable to play across your Xbox console and Windows devices.”

