Samsung Galaxy Glasses leaked: The “Jinju” model is the stylish wearable we’ve been waiting for

Samsung is poised to make a significant impact in the wearable technology market with its upcoming Galaxy smart glasses, codenamed “Jingu.” Scheduled for release in 2026, these glasses will emphasize audio functionality and seamless integration with the Android ecosystem. A premium version, featuring a built-in display for augmented reality (AR) applications, is expected to follow in 2027. Designed to compete directly with Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses and offerings from other tech giants, Samsung aims to deliver innovative features at competitive prices, appealing to a broad audience of tech enthusiasts and professionals. The video below from Greggles TV gives us more details on whatn Samsung has planned for their new Galaxy Glasses.

Jingu Smart Glasses: A Focus on Audio and Practicality

The initial release, codenamed “Jingu,” will prioritize audio-centric capabilities over visual features, offering a streamlined and practical entry point into the smart glasses market. These glasses will not include a built-in display but will use the Snapdragon AR1 processor to deliver advanced functionality. Key features include:

Bone Conduction Audio: Integrated speakers provide clear, high-quality sound while keeping your ears unobstructed, making sure situational awareness in various environments.

Integrated speakers provide clear, high-quality sound while keeping your ears unobstructed, making sure situational awareness in various environments. 12MP Sony Camera: A hands-free camera allows users to capture photos and videos effortlessly, enhancing convenience during daily activities.

A hands-free camera allows users to capture photos and videos effortlessly, enhancing convenience during daily activities. Photochromatic Lenses: Adaptive lenses automatically adjust to sunlight, doubling as sunglasses for outdoor use.

Adaptive lenses automatically adjust to sunlight, doubling as sunglasses for outdoor use. Lightweight Design: Weighing just 50 grams, the glasses are designed for extended wear without causing discomfort.

Weighing just 50 grams, the glasses are designed for extended wear without causing discomfort. AI-Powered Features: Integrated with Google’s Gemini AI, the glasses support real-time translations, navigation and voice-activated commands for a seamless user experience.

Running on the Android XR platform, the Jingu glasses are expected to retail between $380 and $500, making them an accessible option for users seeking innovative wearable technology without a steep price tag. This model is ideal for individuals who prioritize practicality and audio functionality in a lightweight, stylish design.

Hayen Smart Glasses: Elevating the Experience with AR

In 2027, Samsung plans to release a premium version of its smart glasses, codenamed “Hayen.” This model will introduce a built-in display, allowing advanced AR applications and visual capabilities that cater to tech enthusiasts and professionals. While specific details about the display technology remain undisclosed, the Hayen glasses are expected to deliver a high-performance experience for users seeking innovative features.

The Hayen model will retain many of the features found in the Jingu glasses, such as Android XR platform integration and Google’s Gemini AI. However, the addition of AR functionality will significantly expand its use cases, making it suitable for tasks such as immersive navigation, interactive learning and professional applications. Priced between $600 and $900, the Hayen glasses are designed for users who demand advanced technology and are willing to invest in a premium wearable device.

Innovative Features That Define the Galaxy Smart Glasses

Samsung’s Galaxy smart glasses are packed with features designed to meet the diverse needs of modern users. These innovations highlight the company’s commitment to delivering both functionality and style:

Immersive Audio: Bone conduction speakers ensure high-quality sound delivery without isolating users from their surroundings, enhancing safety and awareness.

Bone conduction speakers ensure high-quality sound delivery without isolating users from their surroundings, enhancing safety and awareness. Hands-Free Camera: A 12MP Sony camera enables effortless photography and video recording, making it ideal for capturing moments on the go.

A 12MP Sony camera enables effortless photography and video recording, making it ideal for capturing moments on the go. Adaptive Lenses: Photochromatic lenses transition seamlessly to sunglasses in bright light, improving usability in outdoor settings.

Photochromatic lenses transition seamlessly to sunglasses in bright light, improving usability in outdoor settings. AI Integration: Google’s Gemini AI powers features like real-time translations, voice commands and navigation, offering a personalized and intuitive user experience.

Google’s Gemini AI powers features like real-time translations, voice commands and navigation, offering a personalized and intuitive user experience. Lightweight Comfort: At just 50 grams, the glasses are designed for all-day wear, making sure comfort without compromising on functionality.

At just 50 grams, the glasses are designed for all-day wear, making sure comfort without compromising on functionality. Battery Efficiency: A 155mAh battery strikes a balance between portability and extended usage, supporting the glasses’ advanced features without frequent recharging.

These features collectively position the Galaxy smart glasses as a versatile and practical choice for users seeking innovation in their daily lives.

Strategic Market Positioning and Ecosystem Integration

Samsung’s entry into the smart glasses market represents a strategic move to compete with established players like Meta, Google and Apple. By focusing on Android users, the Galaxy smart glasses ensure seamless integration with Samsung’s Galaxy devices and the broader Google ecosystem. This compatibility enhances the user experience, making the glasses particularly appealing to professionals, frequent travelers, and tech-savvy individuals.

While the primary audience is Android users, Samsung’s potential for cross-platform compatibility could attract Apple users seeking alternatives outside the Apple ecosystem. This approach allows Samsung to appeal to a diverse range of consumers, from casual users to tech enthusiasts, by offering a blend of affordability, functionality and innovation.

Who Will Benefit from the Galaxy Smart Glasses?

The Galaxy smart glasses are designed to cater to a wide range of users, each with unique needs and preferences. The Jingu model, with its emphasis on audio functionality and lightweight design, is perfect for individuals seeking a practical and stylish wearable for everyday use. It is particularly well-suited for commuters, fitness enthusiasts and those who value hands-free convenience.

On the other hand, the Hayen model, with its AR capabilities, is tailored for tech enthusiasts, professionals and creatives who require advanced features for immersive applications. Whether it’s for interactive presentations, virtual collaboration, or enhanced navigation, the Hayen glasses offer a premium experience that meets the demands of modern users.

Both models aim to strike a balance between style, functionality and affordability, making sure they resonate with a broad audience while addressing specific use cases.

Samsung’s Vision for the Future

Samsung’s phased approach to launching its smart glasses reflects a well-thought-out strategy. By introducing the Jingu model first, the company aims to familiarize users with the concept of smart glasses while building a foundation of practical functionality. This initial release sets the stage for the Hayen model, which will cater to more advanced use cases with its AR-enabled display.

As the wearable technology market continues to evolve, Samsung’s Galaxy smart glasses are positioned to become a leading choice for consumers worldwide. With their combination of innovative features, competitive pricing, and seamless integration within the Android ecosystem, these glasses have the potential to set a new benchmark in the industry, appealing to both casual users and tech enthusiasts alike.

Uncover more insights about Samsung Galaxy smart glasses in the previous articles we have written.

Source: GregglesTV



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