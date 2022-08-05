Microsoft Teams finally optimized for Apple Silicon Macs

It is taken Microsoft some time but this week the company has announced that its Microsoft Teams service and software has been optimized to run on Apple Silicon computers. Apple first launched its Apple M1 processor way back in November 2020 and since then has released a variety of MacBook, MacBook Air and Mac computers including its new Studio range all equipped with Apple Silicon.

“Today we’re excited to announce the arrival of a native Microsoft Teams app optimized for the Mac lineup with Apple silicon” explains Microsoft.

Microsoft Teams Apple Silicon

“At Microsoft, we are committed to delivering great product experiences that help our customers work easier and faster on their favorite devices. We heard from our customers who use Mac with Apple silicon that they want Teams to be optimized for their devices. We are rolling out a production grade universal binary version of Teams, which means it will run natively on the entire Mac lineup, including those with Apple silicon. For Mac users, this means a significant boost in performance, ensuring efficient use of device resources and an optimized Teams experience even when using multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings.”

“Microsoft is committed to innovation and committed to the Mac, so we’re excited to bring this to our Mac users. The generally available (GA) version of the native Teams app on Mac with Apple silicon is being rolled out to customers in increments over the coming weeks. As soon as the rollout is finished, everyone will be automatically upgraded with their most recent update to Teams, so there isn’t a need to search for download links and manually install Teams. If you wish to speed this up, you can opt-in for Microsoft Teams Preview Program, which will give you faster updates and early access to new features, including Apple M1, where it’s guaranteed for everyone already.”

“We are excited about the Teams innovations we are delivering for our Mac user community and would love to hear your feedback about your experience using our latest features. If you want to try out new Office features first and make a difference in the products you use every day, please join the Office Insider Program and check out the Mac channels.”

Source : Microsoft

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals