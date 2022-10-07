UDU Console single handed controller for mobile gaming

The engineers at UDU have created a new single handed controller specifically designed to provide more interaction and enjoyment when playing mobile games. Equipped with motion controls the controller is durable and compact and can be used both indoors and outdoors. Launched via Kickstarter this month the controller uses either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to connect to your chosen devices and features a magnetic charging cable, HD haptics, motion sensor, trackpad, circular display, wrist strap and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $ or £105 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The UDU CONSOLE revolutionizes mobile with next-level motion controls and HD haptics. You simply connect to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth, choose one of our awesome games, and GO! An entire console, as a handheld device – made for outdoor play. Control mobile games with physical gestures. It’s all about active fun, for families, kids and adults. “

With the assumption that the UDU Console crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the UDU Console single handed controller project checkout the promotional video below.

Single handed controller

“You can play alone or together, outdoors and indoors. With UDU, there are fun adventures and experiences for anyone anywhere! Robust and water-repellent – the UDU CONSOLE is always ready to play! With the UDU GAMES app, you get a universe of exciting and active play experiences tailored for the UDU CONSOLE. Utilizing the mobility of smartphones and tablets, most games will be based on geo-location as you know it from Pokémon GO. Just like Apple Arcade, we aim to get +100 games to the UDU GAMES app over the coming years. “

“We have a huge pipeline of games coming to the UDU GAMES app in 2023. We’ll also make it possible for other developers to create games for the platform, thereby giving you amazing games for years to come.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the single handed controller, jump over to the official UDU Console crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



