iOS 15.4.1 battery life test (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone, the update came with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

One of the bugs that were fixed in this release was related to battery drain on the iPhone. Now we have a battery life test of iOS 15.4.1, let’s find out if there are any improvements in this new version.

The tests are run on a wide range of devices, including the original iPhone SEm the iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone SE2, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13.

As we can see from the video there were only some battery life improvements on some devices not all of them.

This includes handsets like the iPhone 6S, the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8, plus the iPhone 12. Some devices that had worse battery life in this release were the iPhone 11 and iPhone 13. You would expect to see batter results on most of the handsets considering this release had a fix for battery drain.

If you had an issue with battery drain on your iPhone with iOS 15.4 and have now updated to iOS 15.4.1, please leave a comment below and let us know if you have seen any improvement, please mention which iPhone you are using.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

