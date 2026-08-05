Anbernic RGSP Plays PlayStation Games in Game Boy Advance SP Form

The Anbernic RGSP brings a fresh take to retro gaming, combining the beloved clamshell design of the Game Boy Advance SP with modern hardware and features. As highlighted by ETA Prime, this handheld device is equipped with a 3.4-inch IPS display offering a 720×480 resolution, making sure sharp visuals for classic titles. It runs on a Linux-based operating system with built-in emulator support for systems like the Game Boy, SNES and PlayStation 1, making it a versatile option for revisiting retro favorites. With its compact size, dual microSD card slots for expandable storage and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the RGSP is tailored for gaming enthusiasts who value portability and customization.

Explore how the RGSP balances nostalgia with functionality, from its thoughtful design elements like a lanyard slot and upward-firing speaker to its performance in emulating lower-end systems. You’ll also gain insight into its limitations with higher-end emulation and the accessories included to enhance usability. Whether you’re curious about its Moonlight game streaming capabilities or its suitability for on-the-go gaming, this review provides a detailed breakdown to help you decide if the RGSP aligns with your retro gaming needs.

Nostalgia Meets Practicality

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Anbernic RGSP features a nostalgic clamshell design inspired by the Game Boy Advance SP, with a compact build, 3.4-inch IPS display and four color options for personalization.

Powered by an Allwinner H700 quad-core CPU and Mali G31 MP2 GPU, it is optimized for retro console emulation, supporting systems like GBA, PS1 and Dreamcast, but struggles with higher-end emulation.

Connectivity options include 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C and mini HDMI output, making it versatile for both portable and home gaming setups.

The Linux-based OS supports preloaded emulators, RetroArch and Moonlight game streaming, with customizable settings like visual filters and bezels for an authentic retro experience.

Accessories such as a USB Type-C cable, glass screen protector and thoughtful features like a reset button and volume rocker enhance usability, making it ideal for retro gaming enthusiasts prioritizing portability and nostalgia.

Design and Build

The RGSP’s design pays homage to the Game Boy Advance SP, featuring a clamshell form factor that is both nostalgic and functional. Its compact and lightweight build makes it ideal for gaming on the go, easily fitting into a pocket or bag. The device features a 3.4-inch IPS display with a resolution of 720×480 and a 3:2 aspect ratio, offering vivid visuals and sharp details that enhance the retro gaming experience.

Available in four color options, graphite black, platinum silver, pearl blue and pearl pink, the RGSP allows for a touch of personalization. Additional design elements include:

A single upward-firing speaker for clear and crisp audio output .

. A lanyard slot for added portability and convenience.

Dual microSD card slots, allowing expandable storage for your game library.

These thoughtful features combine practicality with retro charm, making sure the device appeals to both seasoned gamers and newcomers alike.

Hardware Specifications: Built for Retro Gaming

Under the hood, the RGSP is powered by an Allwinner H700 quad-core ARM CPU clocked at 1.5 GHz, paired with a Mali G31 MP2 GPU. This hardware configuration is optimized for retro console emulation, delivering smooth gameplay across a variety of systems. The device includes 1 GB of RAM, which is sufficient for retro gaming but not intended for modern, resource-intensive titles.

The RGSP also offers robust connectivity options, including:

5 GHz Wi-Fi for fast and stable wireless connections.

for fast and stable wireless connections. Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with wireless controllers or headphones.

for pairing with wireless controllers or headphones. A USB Type-C port for quick charging and data transfer.

for quick charging and data transfer. A mini HDMI output for connecting the device to larger screens.

These features make the RGSP versatile, allowing users to enjoy gaming both on the go and at home.

Explore further guides and articles from our vast library that you may find relevant to your interests in retro gaming.

Software and Features: Customization at Your Fingertips

The RGSP runs on a Linux-based operating system, preloaded with emulators and RetroArch support. This setup enables the emulation of a wide range of retro consoles, including:

Game Boy Advance, Game Boy and Game Boy Color.

NES and SNES.

Sega Genesis and Sega Master System.

PlayStation 1 and Dreamcast.

Additionally, the inclusion of Moonlight game streaming allows users to stream PC games directly to the handheld, expanding its functionality beyond retro gaming.

Customization is a standout feature of the RGSP. Users can adjust emulation settings, apply visual filters like scanlines or dot matrix effects, and add bezels for a more authentic retro aesthetic. These options ensure that the gaming experience can be tailored to individual preferences, offering both accuracy and nostalgia.

Performance: Ideal for Retro Enthusiasts

The RGSP excels in emulating lower-end systems such as the GBA, PS1 and Dreamcast, delivering smooth gameplay with minimal issues. However, it struggles with higher-end systems like the PSP, where occasional frame skipping may occur. The device is not designed to emulate GameCube or PS2 games, making it unsuitable for users seeking high-end performance.

Despite these limitations, the RGSP’s performance aligns well with the needs of its target audience. It offers a reliable and enjoyable experience for retro gaming enthusiasts who prioritize portability and nostalgia over innovative emulation capabilities.

Accessories and Extras: Thoughtful Additions

The RGSP comes with several accessories that enhance the overall user experience, including:

A USB Type-C cable for charging and data transfer.

for charging and data transfer. A glass screen protector to safeguard the display from scratches and damage.

to safeguard the display from scratches and damage. A user manual for easy setup and troubleshooting.

In addition to these accessories, the device features a reset button for quick reboots, a volume rocker for easy audio adjustments and a customizable lock screen. These thoughtful additions contribute to the device’s overall convenience and usability.

Who is It For?

The Anbernic RGSP is designed for retro gaming enthusiasts who value portability and nostalgia. Its compact size, clamshell design and ability to emulate a wide range of classic consoles make it an excellent choice for casual gaming on the go. However, it is not intended for users seeking high-end emulation capabilities or modern gaming performance. Instead, it caters to those who appreciate the charm of retro gaming and the convenience of a portable device.

A Nostalgic Journey with Modern Convenience

The Anbernic RGSP successfully combines the timeless appeal of the Game Boy Advance SP with modern features, creating a versatile and portable retro gaming device. While it has limitations in handling higher-end emulation, its robust software, customizable settings and thoughtful design make it a compelling option for anyone looking to relive the golden age of gaming. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or new to retro titles, the RGSP offers a nostalgic experience wrapped in the convenience of modern technology.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.