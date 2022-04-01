iOS 15.4.1 software update in action (Video)

Apple has released a number of new software updates, this includes iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad, macOS 12.3.1 Monterey for the Mac, and watchOS 8,5.1 for the Apple Watch.

These software updates mainly come with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements, we have already seen a video on the new iOS 15.4.1 update and now we have another one.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us another look at what is included in the latest software update for the iPhone, let’s find out more details.

One of the main bug fixes in this new software update for the iPhone is related to battery drain on the device, this was previously discovered with the release of the iOS 15.4 software update.

Here are the release notes for this new software update from Apple:

This update includes the following bug fixes for your iPhone:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

The new iOS 15.4.1 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

