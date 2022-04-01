What’s new in iOS 15.4.1 (Video)

Apple has released a number of software updates, this includes iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad, watchOS 8.5.1 for the Apple Watch, and macOS 12.3.1 Monterey for the Mac.

The iOS 15.4.1 software update is designed to fix a range of bugs on the iPhone and it also comes with some performance improvements.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the new iOS software update for the iPhone and its range of features.

As we can see from the video, this update fixes the battery drain bug that people were experiencing on their iPhones, it also fixes some other minor issues as well.

Here are the official release notes form Apple:

This update includes the following bug fixes for your iPhone:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

The new iOS 15.4.1 software update is now available to download for the iPhone, you can install the update on your handset by going to Settings > General > Software update.

If you have had issues with battery drain on your iPhone since the release of iOS 15.4, this update should fix the issue, so it is definitely worth installing.

