Google Pixel 11 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro: Expected Updates

The Google Pixel 11 Pro represents a blend of advancements, refinements and compromises when compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro. With notable upgrades in processing power, connectivity and storage, it also introduces some trade-offs, such as reduced RAM and a downgraded front camera. Whether upgrading is worthwhile depends on how these changes align with your specific needs and usage patterns. The video below from Techtics gives us more details on the rumored device.

Design: Subtle Yet Meaningful Refinements

The Pixel 11 Pro retains the 6.3-inch display, flat frame and rounded corners that defined the Pixel 10 Pro, making sure a familiar feel for users. However, the camera bar has been redesigned, now featuring a single glass surface that creates a sleeker, more unified aesthetic. The device is also slightly thinner and smaller, with a 0.2 mm reduction in dimensions, though this change is unlikely to be noticeable during daily use. These refinements reflect Google’s focus on maintaining a balance between form and function.

Performance and Connectivity: A Significant Leap Forward

At the heart of the Pixel 11 Pro lies the Tensor G6 chip, built on TSMC’s innovative 2nm process. This upgrade promises improved efficiency, reduced heat generation and enhanced AI capabilities, making the device more adept at handling demanding tasks. The switch to the MediaTek M90 modem from Samsung’s Exynos modem further enhances connectivity, offering better reception and lower heat output during extended use. Security has also been bolstered with the inclusion of the Titan M3 chip, while the GXP image processor is designed to elevate camera performance, particularly in challenging lighting conditions.

Display: Brighter, More Efficient, but Familiar

The Pixel 11 Pro’s 6.3-inch display maintains the same resolution and refresh rate as its predecessor, making sure a consistent visual experience. However, the adoption of Samsung’s M16 OLED material brings improvements in brightness and energy efficiency, making the screen more vibrant and power-conscious. Despite these enhancements, the lack of improvement in PWM flicker may still pose challenges for users sensitive to screen flickering, an area where further refinement could have been beneficial.

Camera: Upgrades and Trade-offs

The rear camera system on the Pixel 11 Pro retains its triple-camera layout but introduces new main and telephoto sensors, resulting in better low-light performance and enhanced zoom capabilities. However, the front camera has been downgraded to 13 MP, a significant reduction from the Pixel 10 Pro’s 24 MP sensor. While software improvements have enhanced face unlock functionality, the absence of new hardware for this feature may limit its reliability. These changes highlight a focus on rear camera performance, potentially at the expense of selfie quality.

Storage and RAM: A Shift in Priorities

The Pixel 11 Pro doubles the base storage to 256 GB, addressing the growing demand for more space to store apps, photos and videos. However, the base model now comes with 12 GB of RAM, down from 16 GB in the Pixel 10 Pro. The 16 GB RAM option is reserved for higher storage variants, which may appeal to power users but could leave others feeling constrained by the reduced multitasking capabilities of the base model.

Battery and Charging: Efficiency Takes Center Stage

The Pixel 11 Pro is equipped with a 4850 mAh battery, nearly identical to its predecessor. Charging speeds remain unchanged, with no confirmation of the anticipated 45W upgrade. However, the more efficient Tensor G6 chip and MediaTek modem are expected to improve battery life, though these claims will require real-world testing to confirm. While the focus on efficiency is commendable, the lack of faster charging options may disappoint users seeking quicker power replenishment.

Pricing: A Higher Entry Point

The removal of the 128 GB storage variant means the Pixel 11 Pro’s starting price is expected to rise by $100. While the increased base storage partially justifies this price hike, it may deter users looking for a more affordable option. This pricing strategy reflects a shift toward catering to users who prioritize storage over entry-level affordability.

Key Considerations for Potential Buyers

The Pixel 11 Pro introduces several notable upgrades, but these come with compromises that may influence purchasing decisions. Key trade-offs include:

Reduced RAM in the base model (12 GB vs. 16 GB in the Pixel 10 Pro).

A downgraded front camera (13 MP vs. 24 MP in the Pixel 10 Pro).

A higher starting price due to the removal of the 128 GB storage variant.

For users who prioritize multitasking or selfie quality, these changes could be significant drawbacks. However, those who value improved connectivity, AI performance and rear camera capabilities may find the Pixel 11 Pro to be a compelling upgrade.

Final Thoughts: Balancing Upgrades and Compromises

The Google Pixel 11 Pro delivers meaningful advancements, including the Tensor G6 chip, MediaTek modem, improved rear cameras, Pixel Glow notifications and increased base storage. However, these enhancements are accompanied by trade-offs such as reduced RAM, a downgraded front camera and a higher price point.

Ultimately, the decision to upgrade depends on your priorities. If you value innovative performance, enhanced connectivity and improved rear camera functionality, the Pixel 11 Pro offers a strong case for consideration. On the other hand, if multitasking, selfie quality, or affordability are critical factors, it may be worth exploring other options or sticking with the Pixel 10 Pro.

Source & Image Credit: Techtics



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.