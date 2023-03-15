Edifier QD35 Tabletop Bluetooth speaker $200

Audio hardware manufacturer Edifier has this week introduced a new tabletop Bluetooth speaker in the form of the QD35. Designed to provide users with an all in one music system that is both certified “Hi-Res Audio” and “Hi-Res Audio Wireless“. Featuring a USB-A port and the AUX jack on the rear panel the Bluetooth speaker supports high-resolution audio signals and features LDAC technology enabling users to stream high-quality music at a 96 kHz sampling rate to the speaker via a Bluetooth connection.

“The full-digit DSP chipset divides the signals precisely into treble and mid-bass. In two independent ways, the TI Closed Loop digital amplifier distributes enhanced audio signals of different frequency bands to target drivers for accurate reproduction. With a total power output of up to 40RMS, the audio blasting from the QD35 can easily fill your lounge, studio or other home living space.

Edifier QD35 Bluetooth speaker

The casing for the QD35 has been designed to perfectly intensify and balance the acoustics. The 3-inch mid-bass drivers, with the aluminium alloy diaphragm (benefitting from the ‘long stroke’ design) reproduces bass frequency down to 60 Hz and provides a mid-sound which is intense and rich. The 1-inch silk diaphragm dome tweeters are finely tuned for the exact reproduction of highs, from which the trebles sound crisp and bright. With the enhancement of MazeTube Bass Reflex Channels and TurbMuff Air Noise Suppression Technology, port noises and resonance are reduced to their lowest level.”

“Powered by TurboGaN’s high-efficiency charging technology, it can charge 1000+ compatible devices. With the addition of full-time fast charging technology, full time temperature control technology and smart power assignment technology, charging is quick and safe.

Source : Edifier





