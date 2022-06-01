Samsung Bespoke Home event to be live streamed June 7th

Samsung has announced that its Bespoke Home event will be live-streamed on the 7th of June 2022, the event will take place at 16:00 CEST.

The Bespoke Home event will be live-streamed on their YouTube channel, and on their website, the company will be showing off its latest home products.

Samsung Electronics today announced the return of Bespoke Home 2022, the second annual global showcase highlighting the latest in Samsung’s innovative home appliances. This year’s event will revolve around three key themes related to expansion — of space, experience and time. Samsung will highlight how Bespoke is furthering its global reach and surpassing the boundaries of the kitchen, how life experiences are being expanded through convenience and flexibility and how Bespoke is extending the lifecycle of appliances allowing customers to enjoy Bespoke products for longer.

“At Bespoke Home 2021, we unveiled home appliances that offered customers personalization through customization, flexible functionality and connected living,” said Kanghyup Lee, Head of Sales & Marketing Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “This year, we are excited to showcase how Bespoke is expanding to offer consumers new experiences in and out of the kitchen, even more connected convenience and our efforts towards sustainability.”

You can find out more details about the Samsung Bespoke Home event over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

