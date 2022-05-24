Samsung Bespoke Home 2022 announced for June 7th

Samsung has announced that it will be holding a virtual event on the 7th of June, the Samsung Bespoke Home 2022.

The new Samsung Bespoke Home event will take place at 10 a.m. ET on the 7th of June and the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website, it will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Samsung will be showing off their latest Home products at this new event, the focus will be on their range of Bespoke products. We have already seen a number of Samsung’s Bespoke products previously.

Samsung Digital Appliances invites you to discover the expansion of your home life possibilities.



Bespoke Home 2022 will showcase Samsung’s latest Bespoke products and services that are set to provide users with customizable, flexible and innovative home solutions able to match their daily lifestyles and changing needs.



Be sure to tune in to the global livestream to learn more. Bespoke Home 2022 will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com and Samsung YouTube on June 7 at 16:00 CEST (10:00 EDT, 23:00 KST).

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Samsung has planned for their new Bespoke Home event. As soon as we get some more details on exactly what new devices Samsung is planning to launch, we will let you know.

Source Samsung

