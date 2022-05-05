Samsung launches Bespoke Jubilee Fridges in the UK

The Queen is celebrating her platinum Jubilee in the UK and Samsung has launched some new models of their bespoke fridge, the Samsung Bespoke Jubilee Fridge.

The new Samsung Bespoke Jubilee Fridge will retail for £999 in the UK and it features a Union Jack on the front.

The Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer comes with special-edition panels displaying the quintessentially British Union Jack and is available in three colours, including ‘Clean Black’, ‘‘Glam Lavender’ and ‘Glam Peach’. There are only 70 units of each colour available and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Make your kitchen more you. With custom coloured fridge freezers and a varied choice of finishes, it’s easy to express yourself and your taste with a Bespoke refrigerator. Stock up and store groceries with SpaceMax™, with thinner walls to store food and models that can be tailored to meet your requirements. Two models[1] can easily be mixed and matched, so you can enjoy the flexibility of tailoring your fridge to your lifestyle with a Customisable Module/Combination.

You can also easily store bottles and bulky groceries with Customisable Inner Space and more fridge shelf options. With the flexibility of the wine shelf, you can create more room and minimise any wasted space.

