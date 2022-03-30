Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator launched

Samsung is adding a new appliance to its Bespoke home range, the Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator, the device was unveiled back at CES in January and now it is going on sale.

The new Samsung Bespoke French Door comes with a customizable design and Samsung’s latest technology.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of the Bespoke French Door Refrigerator, beginning in the United States and expanding to regions across the world by the end of the year. Initially unveiled at CES 2022, the new model is available in a choice of 3-door and 4-door configurations, and with options that include Family Hub™. With the launch, the Bespoke lineup now includes a model fit for every family’s needs.

Combining unique and customizable designs with Samsung’s latest storage and cooling innovations, the new line offers consumers the refrigerator they’ve always wanted with the convenience they truly need. A choice of 12 stylish glass and steel finishes allows families to pick the perfect look to complement their kitchen, while SpaceMax™ technology ensures they can comfortably store all their groceries for all types of cooking.

“The launch of our Bespoke French Door Refrigerator expands the consumers’ choice for types of refrigerators by bringing the customization and convenience Bespoke users know and love,” said Hyesoon Yang, Head of Customer Experience of the Digital Appliances at Samsung Electronics. “Combining spacious capacity with a customizable design that maximizes flexibility in the kitchen, this expansion of the lineup will empower more consumers to experience new ways of living.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

