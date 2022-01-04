Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator lineup unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled a new range of its Bespoke refrigerators at CES 2022, this includes a new Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator, an Expanding Bespoke Refrigerator, and more.

The company has revealed that they now offer Bespoke versions of almost every major refrigerator type that is sold in the US.

The new line represents the very best of Samsung, pairing customizable designs with unique technologies that together inspire entirely new ways of living. With the Bespoke refrigerator as a centerpiece, consumers will be able to customize their décor to complement their personal style, with kitchen packages that include dishwashers, ranges and over-the-range microwaves in white, navy or green. Beyond the kitchen, the Bespoke Jet™ vacuum cleaner brings powerful cleaning performance and elegance to the living room, while the Bespoke Washer and Dryer make laundry routines intelligent and easy.

“The Bespoke concept was not just designed for the kitchen. We believe that consumers should have the freedom to customize their entire home to match their lifestyle needs,” said Kanghyup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “This expansion of the lineup empowers consumers to create living spaces that truly reflect their tastes and aesthetics — using Samsung’s meaningful innovations and technology.”

