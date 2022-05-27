LiFePO4 2000w portable power station with ‘super charge’ technology

RV owners, families, campers, adventurers and explorers looking for a powerful portable power station may be interested in the AceVolt Campower 2000. Uniquely the AceVolt company has been founded by more than 100 veteran campers and RV travelers from all over the United States, who join forces to bring a range of products specifically designed for outdoor adventures. Building energy storage devices and electronics since 2013, AceVolt specializes in providing portable, clean energy power solutions providing both “longer product lifecycle and safety during family camping“.

Designed by a team of over 100+ camping enthusiasts, the portable power station can be recharged using solar panels and features state-of-the-art LiFePO4 technology. The AceVolt Campower is a highly efficient portable power solution that is not only eco-friendly and can be powered by the sun if desired, but is also equipped with sustainable and environmentally friendly LiFePO4 batteries that are non-toxic and non-polluting and considered to be much more environmentally friendly than lithium-ion batteries used in other inferior power stations.

LiFePO4 battery cells have been engineered to provide power solutions that are ultra-stable and designed with advanced internal protection control and durability as standard. Offering a much safer solution when compared to Li-ion batteries that are sometimes prone to overheating causing accidental fires and worse.

The AceVolt range of Campower portable power stations offer users a five time longer life-cycle thanks to the efficiency of the LiFePO4 battery cells, which are capable of providing 2,500 charge cycle. A huge increase when compared to charge cycles from other brands.

In the last 12 months Tesla has announced it would be switching to LiFePO4 also known as LFP batteries, considered to be a more sustainable alternative providing a wealth of environmental advantages over the older lithium-ion battery alternatives. Tesla’s adoption of LFP will help push the technology forward even further, building on the safe and sustainable LiFePO4 foundation already in place. Like Tesla, AceVolt is one of the few visionary companies that have proactively embraced using LiFePO4 for their portable power solutions.

Benefits of using LiFePO4 include a lifespan of over ten years, no active maintenance, no memory effects, high speed charging capabilities, high-temperature resistance and safer and more secure operations.

Pricing and shipping

Priced at $1,899 the 2000W LiFePO4 Portable Power Station Campower 2000 is available using six monthly instalments (vis PayPal Credit) if required. Using the promotional code “earlybird200” will also offer you a $200 discount for a limited time.

AceVolt power stations and accessories can be shipped across the United States in just two business days and the company offers free shipping with FedEx to the 48 contiguous states and worldwide shipping is available if required.

The AceVolt 2000W LiFePO4 Portable Power Station Campower 2000 has been specifically designed to provide clean and safe energy wherever you may be whether camping, in your RV, or simply enjoying the outdoors. When flat the portable power station can be charged to 80% in 87 minutes, thanks to its 1100 Watt charger when connected to a wall power socket. If you would prefer to harness the free renewable energy from the sun, you can connect up to 2 sets of the 200W AceVolt solar panels providing 400W of charging power and capable of charging your Campower 2000 from flat to full in five hours.

Thanks to the power stations 4000W surge output, the AceVolt Campower 2000 can power anything requiring under 4,000 Watts of power including electric grills, microwaves, hairdryers, coffee machines and more. Although AceVolt does recommend using devices under 2,100 Watts to help preserve the longevity of your power station.

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)

The Campower 2000 will automatically switch to UPS mode in just 10 milliseconds and can continue to work as a UPS as long as the AC output is less than 1100W. Although as you may already know AceVolt would like to note that in some rare cases sensitive devices such as computers may shut down, so always make sure you are automatically saving and backing up your work just in case.

The Acevolt Campower 2000 has been designed to perform over 3,500 charging cycles before reaching 80% of its original battery capacity, providing 10 to 15 years of portable power for you and your family. When compared to Lithium-ion batteries that provide a charging of roughly 500 to 800 cycles. LiFePO4 batteries are definitely the best solution for long life portable power. They provide the best value for money and pose no risk of explosion due to excessive charging or high temperatures even up to 140°F.

Thanks to AceVolt’s integrated 1100W Supercharger technology, the Campower 2000 power station can be charged from flat to 80% full in just 87 minutes and can be fully charged from flat in just 108 minutes. Other features of the Campower 2000 include an integrated 2-in-1 inverter, removing the need for you to have an extra heavy adapter. Under full load the Campower 2000 provides silent performance and charging, allowing you to enjoy your surroundings or focus on the task in hand without being distracted by unwanted noises.

Connectivity

The AceVolt 2000W portable power station features a wealth of connectivity, capable of powering all your devices even 1000 watt microwaves, electric drills, 1600 watt hairdryers ,1500 Watt electric kettles and more. On a full charge the Campower 2000 can charge your iPhone 154 times or a MacBook Air laptop 31 times, or power a 60W mini cooler for up to 28 hours on a single charge.

Charging ports include :

– 2X USB-A QC3.0 18W – offering Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which is 1.4 times faster than the previous generation and up to 4 times faster than conventional USB ports, allowing you to charge your phone from flat to 50% in just 30 minutes.

– 2X USB-A 5V/2.4A – capable of outputting 2.4A/12W, this port is useful for powering battery intensive devices.

– 2 x USB-C PD 100W – dual fast charging ports capable of providing Power Delivery of up to 100w, perfect for laptops such as the MacBook Pro. As well as anything that requires a DC5521 output such as CCTV security cameras, routers, mini-projectors and more.

– 12V/3A DC 5521 vehicle outlet – enabling you to power a wide variety of devices that would normally be connected to your RV or vehicles 12V charging port

– 12V/10A XT-60 – offering up to 10A continuously current output and features a non-symmetrical connector, reducing the possibility of reverse connection. Making it perfect for charging your model aircraft and drones.

– 2000W AC Pure Sine Wave – the Pure Sine Wave AC outlets ensure your devices are powered without interruption, making it suitable for delicate electronics and featuring 4000w surge.

– 1100W Input/500W MPPT – once flat your portable power station can be charged in three different ways. Either using a wall outlet, which offers incredible 1100W maximum charging, solar panels offering up to 500W maximum and also in-vehicle charging, also up to a maximum of 500W.

“For life on the go, we developed the Campower portable power stations to give campers a long-lasting and safer electricity source for camping,” said the founder of AceVolt. “The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed travel and vacationing and we see so many more people exploring their ‘backyards,’ visiting family and friends and camping in national parks.”

“Campers and travelers need a strong power source that is safe and reliable for cooking, lights, and connectivity. This is why we created AceVolt Campower Solar Generators. Other portable power stations can be used during camping or for home emergencies, but AceVolt’s safe and powerful solar-powered generators are specifically designed for camping and are also perfect for RV travel, tailgating and more.”

AceVolt is based in Nevada with manufacturing facilities in China and has been specifically created by outdoor and camping enthusiasts to create an innovative range of power solutions. Featuring the latest technology to keep you connected and powered while away from the grid, thanks to their reliable portable power stations, solar panels and solar generators, all of which are available to purchase directly from the AceVolt official website. We also recommend subscribing to the AceVolt newsletter to make sure you do not miss out on new launches and discount promotions.

Source : Acevolt

