iPiX iPhone case designed for creators from $139

Content creators that use Apple’s iPhone to capture photographs and videos might be interested in a new case specifically designed to help add extra creativity and make the process of creating even easier when using your iPhone. Compatible with four different sizes of iPhone, supporting the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max & 14 Pro/Pro Max. The iPiX iPhone case offers a number of excellent features tailored to the needs of today’s creators. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unusual project from roughly $139 or £115 (depending on current exchange rates).

“With iPiX, you can turn your phone into a photography accessory with the least budget. At first glance, iPiX is a case, but it’s much more than a case. It’s a magic box in your hand that will help you take magnificent photos– and much more! iPix is the only accessory you need for your iPhone. iPiX enhances your photography experience with the built-in back and selfie lights.”

iPiX iPhone case

If the iPiX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2023. To learn more about the iPiX iPhone case project observe the promotional video below.

“iPiX is a case for everyone that provides you with a range of possibilities that can turn your phone into a professional photography accessory. iPix comes with a built-in battery, so no need to worry about draining your device’s life while using it! It will charge itself wirelessly and provide up to 60% charge for your iPhone. As a bonus, it can also give your phone a little bit of juice in times of need. The battery also charges wirelessly for your convenience!”

“Take better photos of yourself and those around you and instantly share them on your social media! Photography’s never been easier AND better! Whether you’re a content creator, a business owner, or just a person who’s looking to take great photos, iPiX is the ultimate case for you.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the iPhone case, jump over to the official iPiX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





