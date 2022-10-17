iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max (Video)

Apple recently launched it’s iPhone 14 Plus smartphone, and now we get to see how the handset compares to the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Both handsets have similar specifications, although the iPhone 14 Pro Max has the top specifications, let’s have a look at the two handsets side by side.

Both handsets come with a 6.7-inch display, although the iPhone 14 Plus has a notch and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a Dynamic Island, the Pro Max also comes with an always-on display and it features the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 Plus has an Apple 15 Bionic processor and the handset comes with up to 512GB of storage, the 14 Pro comes with up to 1TB of storage.

The new 14 Plus comes with a range of cameras, there are 2 cameras on the rear that include a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and on the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel camera for taking videos and making video calls.

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with three cameras on the rear, these include a 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies and FaceTime.

Pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus starts at £949 the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at £1,199 in the UK, both handsets are now available to buy.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



