OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker fitted with custom AMT tweeters

OEPLAY is a new Bluetooth speaker equipped with custom-designed AMT tweeters offering a sound area of approximately 44 cm². “The world’s top audio brands have favored the AMT pneumatic tweeter since its birth, such as the Hi-End audio brand German Berliner, Yili, Denmark Guifeng, etc., known as “the top tweeter,” received by Popular with music lovers all over the world” explain the engineers responsible for creating the OEPLAY.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $449 or £371 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“A studio-grade professional listening experience sets musicians back $10,000s. But now you can join them and hear the beat as your favorite artists intended them to be heard. Dive deep into a listening experience so rich, you’ll wonder how you were enjoying music before. OEPLAY rocks custom-designed AMT tweeters, which are favored by the world’s top audio producers & music enthusiasts and provide a ultra-clear high-frequency transient response. Sounds will hit your ears up 5x faster than conventional dome speakers and transport you by an incredible audio experience that goes beyond what you hear and continues its way into your soul – whether you’re relaxing at home or rocking at a mega backyard party.”

Bluetooth speaker

If the OEPLAY campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the OEPLAY Bluetooth speaker project checkout the promotional video below.

“Packed with a powerful AMT tweeter, OEPLAY is built to impress with exceptional sound quality to truly honor and respect the music the way it was written. Every detail, every frequency, every pitch and vibration. And with its timeless design, OEPLAY is also a beautifully elegant addition to any interior. Get ready to bring the ultimate music experience into your home at an affordable price.”

“Most speakers and headphones wash out the instruments and make everything sound like it came from the same exact location. A few go so far as to create a Left-Right balance.

But when you’re listening to an orchestra, or watching your favorite film, can you close your eyes and place each sound within the 3D space it belongs? Can you hear the violins close to you on the left? The violas in the center? The trombones over in the back next to the percussion?”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official OEPLAY crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals