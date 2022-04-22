Denon DHT-S217 low-profile Dolby Atmos soundbar launched

Denon has announced the launch of its latest soundbar, the Denon DHT-S217, the device is designed to be a low-profile soundbar.

The new Denon DHT-S217 will go on sale in Japan this month and it will be available in the UK and more countries from May, it will retail for £249.

“If you’re looking to vastly improve your TV’s built-in audio, look no further than our DHT-S217 sound bar,” said Trip Randall, Denon brand President. “The DHT-S217 transforms any TV into a complete home entertainment system thanks to its built-in subwoofers that pack a deep punch and powerful 3D surround sound, all at an accessible price point.”

At 6.6 cm in height, the Denon DHT-S217 can be placed in front of the TV without obstructing the bottom edge of the display or it can be easily wall mounted. Though low-profile in stature, the DHT-S217 has been optimized for exceptional performance thanks to Denon’s century-long legacy of creating superb home entertainment systems. With Dolby Atmos, coupled with enhanced bass response thanks to dual down-firing subwoofers, matched seamlessly to a pair of high-performance midrange drivers and tweeters, you will enjoy an unmatched immersive 3D audio experience in this price class. Listeners can also choose to effortlessly stream their favourite music, with room-filling clarity, to the sound bar from a smart phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

You can find out more details about the new Denon DHT-S217 low-profile soundbar over at Denon at the link below.

Source Denon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals