140W GaN charger with fast charging technology

Aergiatech has created a new 140W GaN charger equipped with fast charging technology and for ports providing a small, portable charging solution for a wide variety of different applications. Aergiatech’s P1114 is the world’s first 4-port 140W wall charger to support both PD3.1 and GaN. Moreover, the charger is 50% smaller than expected.

140W GaN charger

“The P1114 excels with PD3.1. It supports 28V 5A output for the M1 Max 16″ MacBook Pro released in 2021. Charges via USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable can easily reach 140W maximum. Based on our numerous lab tests, from 0% to 100%, the charging process takes an average of 82 minutes. With its intelligent power allocation, you can simultaneously fast charge 2 MacBooks. The output of C1 and C2 ports remains at a maximum of 65W, extremely powerful and superb.”

If the Aergiatech P114 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Aergiatech P114 140W GaN Charger project checkout the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $65 or £55 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Users of the Apple devices will benefit from the 140W wall charger because they can charge up to four Apple devices simultaneously. In Apple’s entire product line, 140W is the current maximum wattage configuration. Therefore, P1114 can be used to replace any original Apple charging adapter. Barrier-free, and the conversion rate is as high as 96%.”

