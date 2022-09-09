Powchell Charger rugged hard shell portable charging case

Drone owners and outdoor adventurers looking for a rugged charging solution that allows you to not only protect your gadgets but also charge them in a safe environment. May be interested in the new Powchell Charger portable charging case offering the latest “power protocol technology “and capable of simultaneously charging for different devices. the 4 charging ports deliver up to a combined total of 110W. Rapid charge, multiple times over with our high-density, high-quality rechargeable Lithium-ion Panasonic battery cells providing 20,000mAh (74Wh).

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $154 or £128 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 60% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Forget flat batteries, unorganised cords, and a backpack designated for chargers and battery packs, the Powchell Charger is going to single-handedly change the game for outdoors enthusiasts, photographers, remote workers, and tech enthusiasts alike. Harness the power to not only charge all your devices at once with a sleek and compact device, but also protect that often expensive equipment from harm while on the go.”

Portable charging case

If the Powchell Charger campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Powchell Charger portable charging case project play the promotional video below.

“Featuring internal and external charging ports, a sleek and waterproof hard-shell case to protect your devices from the elements, and high-speed charging capabilities with a powerful 20000 mAh (74Wh) Panasonic battery, the Powchell Charger provides the ultimate level of protection with power and precision.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the portable charging case, jump over to the official Powchell Charger crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

