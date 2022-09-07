Cinch Shelter the camping tarp reimagined

Families, campers and outdoor adventurers looking for a versatile next-generation camping tarp may be interested in the Shelter by Cinch. A large camping tarp that can be easily deployed to provide a huge outdoor space protected from sun, rain and wind.

The Cinch campaign tarp is the creation of Jake Jackson, a lifelong camper whose quest to find the perfect tent for festivals and wilderness weekends led him to take matters into his own hands. Jake’s vision was simple: camping should be fun, easy & affordable, not suck away your time, money, and sanity. “The world’s first Cinch – a simple & reliable pop-up with a porch – was made in his mum’s garage, just for himself.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $239 or £to awai (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The humble camping tarp is one of the most versatile pieces of camping equipment known to man but is only ever used by outdoor survival nuts. Step forward the Shelter, a tarp hybrid that combines the coolest elements of pro tarp setups & molds them into one awesome, easy-to-use package for everyone to enjoy.”

Cinch campaign tarp

If the Cinch Shelter campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Cinch Shelter camping tarp project watch the promotional video below.

“Experience the full wonder of the outdoors whilst staying safe, dry & enclosed. The Shelter’s waterproof canvas is sculpted to give maximum shade & sun protection whilst keeping airflow throughout. One person can put up the Shelter in a matter of minutes and takedown is even easier, meaning your trip starts stress-free & you’ve extra time to enjoy your adventures.”

“Deployed: the perfect size to bring your gang together to make juicy, nostalgic, marshmallowy camping memories. Packed: small enough to throw in the boot at a moment’s notice.”

Source : Indiegogo

