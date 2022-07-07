INVZI 140W and 67W USB-C GaN charger with Power Delivery 3.1

INVZI is a new portable power pack designed to provide plenty of power imports to charge multiple devices simultaneously offering 140W or 67W GaN charger complete with Power Delivery 3.1 technology. More powerful than three Apple chargers combined the INVZI is now available to back via Indiegogo and has raised more than $150,000 thanks to over 1,500 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“GaN chargers are more efficient and can conduct higher voltages over time than silicone chargers. GaN II tech is the latest generation of GaN charging technology and offers continued improvements in power transfer, heat dissipation, and charging speed. 140W Charger fast charges 50% battery of M1 MacBook Pro 16″ with MagSafe 3 Cable in 30 minutes. 2 times faster than 100W GaN Charger which charges 50% battery for 60 minutes.”

If the INVZI campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the INVZI GaN charger project play the promotional video below.

USB-C GaN charger

“The USB Power Delivery PD 3.1 is announced in 2021 and it enables power up to 240W. As before, the USB PD 3.0 protocol was limited up to 100W by voltage 20V at 5A current. Now, the PD 3.1 Protocol is already available on some devices including MacBook Pro 16 and 14. It also means that the INVZI 140W GaN Charger with PD 3.1 can fast charge your MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021) or MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021) 50% battery in 30 minutes.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the GaN USB-C charger, jump over to the official INVZI crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals