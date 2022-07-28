New Anker GaNPrime higher watt chargers

Anker has this week introduced its new range of higher wattage charging solutions in the form of its GaNPrime chargers featuring a “safer, faster and more sustainable charging experience“. One of the benefits of the new GaNPrime range are there increased power and efficiency which helps users save approximately 7% in energy consumption when compared to legacy silicon charges.

“If everyone in the United States used the 150 W GaNPrime charger for a year, we could save up to 796 million kilowatt-hours. That would be enough energy to power the entire state of Hawaii for one month.”

GaNPrime charger pricing and availability

735 Charger (65 W), $59.99: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

615 Power Strip, $69.99: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

727 Charging Station, $94.99: Available today on both Amazon.com and Anker.com

737 Charger (120 W), $94.99: Available today on Anker.com. The 737 GaNPrime charger will also be available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon late in Q3

733 Power Bank, $99.99: Anker.com. The 733 GaNPrime charger will also be available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon late in Q3

747 Charger (150 W), $109.99: The 747 GaNPrime charger will also be available to preorder from online retailers such as Amazon late in Q3

Anker GaNPrime charger

GaN, or Gallium Nitride, is a compound found in modern satellites and radars. In 2018, Anker pioneered the application of this material in charging devices to develop smaller, lighter chargers. GaNPrime features the latest in GaN technology adding to it: Green tech: Through Anker’s innovative application of GaN technology, GaNPrime chargers are smaller and conserve less energy compared to silicone-based chargers.

“PowerIQ 4.0: When charging multiple devices at once, PowerIQ 4.0 intelligently detects the power needs of each connected device, automatically adjusting power distribution to reduce overall charging time by up to one hour.

ActiveShield 2.0: Intelligently monitors temperature and adjusts power output to prevent overheating and safeguard connected devices. Compared to previous generations, ActiveShield 2.0 has an increased temperature detection frequency of 76%.

Compact Architecture Design: Featuring Anker’s proprietary mini-transformer technology, GaNPrime products are up to 53% smaller compared to silicon laptop chargers, and thanks to its increased power output, a single GaNPrime device can easily charge up to four or even six devices at the same time, depending on the charger. It is the perfect companion for those on the go.”

For more information on the full range of new Anker GaNPrime chargers jump over to the official website by following the link below.

Source : Anker

