Kylsen portable 4K USB 3.0 Power Delivery hub

If you are in the market for a small portable USB hub you may be interested in the Kylsen created by a team based in San Francisco, California. Designed to provide extra functionality and connectivity when connected to your MacBook or Windows laptop. The small USB hub features 2 x USB 3.0 ports, Thunderbolt 3, 4K HDMI, USB C Data Transfer Port and a handy SD/TF card reader. The USB hub features a retractable cable making it easy to slip into your pocket or bag and available wherever you may be.

“Dual ultra-fast USB 3.0 Ports. Two USB 3.0 ports which transfer speed can up to 5Gbps, connect keyboard, mouse, USB driver, USB hard disks to your laptop easily. Laptops often comes with limited amount of ports for your external devices out hub features 6 high speed ports to suit your everyday use. “

If the Kylsen crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Kylsen portable USB hub project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $119 or £89 (depending on current exchange rates).

MacBook USB hub

“Support up 60W PD charging. No need to worry if your laptop is having a USB-Type C port and you struggle to use it between charger and USB hub. Just connect your Type C charging cable to Kylsen Prolink and use it while you charge your laptop. The adapter enable you to mirror or extend the display of your laptop to a TV, to other monitors, or projector with a resolution up to 4K UHD (3840 x 2160@ 30Hz) through the HDMI output port.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the portable USB hub, jump over to the official Kylsen crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

