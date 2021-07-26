How to screen record on your Mac computer

In our previous guide we showed you how to capture screenshots on your Mac computer and in this quick guide we will show you how to screen record on your Mac. Apple has made it very easy to capture a video recording of your entire Mac screen or if preferred just a selected portion of your screen, allowing you to create a wide variety of different tutorials, gifs and documentation as needed.

To help you accomplish this Apple has created a small screenshot and screen recording application which can be triggered using the shortcut command Shift + Command +5. This will open a small toolbar located at the bottom of your screen offering a number of options (pictured below). The two features we will feature in this guide are the screen recording icons located in the middle of the toolbar with dark circles in the bottom right-hand corners, highlighted in the yellow box on the image below.

Screen recording on your Mac using a shortcut

1. The first icon on the left hand side highlighted above, allows you to record your entire screen. To start the recording process press the icon and your pointer will change to a camera. Simply click on any part of the screen to start recording the whole screen or click record using the onscreen controls. To stop recording click the onscreen controls once again or press the Command + Control + Esc keys together.

2. Once you have captured your screen recording you can then use the thumbnail to Share, Trim and Save your recording as needed. If you do not need to make any alteration simply swipe the thumbnail to the right and the recording will be automatically saved. By clicking on the thumbnail you will enter the Trim editing mode or click the universal share icon to send the recording via email, messages or social media.

3. The dashed box icon highlighted above on the right allows you to select an area of your screen to be recorded. Once you have selected an area simply click within it to start recording and click once again to stop or use the shortcut Command + Control + Esc to stop recording.

Screen recording on your Mac using QuickTime Player

If you would like to screen record on your Mac with audio you can use the QuickTime Player provided by Apple. Select it from your applications folder and then go to File > New Screen Recording from the top menu bar. A toolbar as pictured below will appear and clicking the arrow next to the record button will allow you to change the audio recording settings to your selected microphone or enabling the ability to show mouse clicks during your recording. By choosing a microphone in the options you will also record audio in your screen video.

You also have the ability to monitor your audio during recording, by simply adjusting the volume slider. If you experience audio feedback just lower the volume or use headphones with a microphone. If you select Show Mouse Clicks in recording you will see a black circle appear around your pointer when you click during the recording process. Making it easier for people following a to toil to see what options you are selecting with your mouse.

Once you are ready to start recording simply click the red record button and then click anywhere on the screen to start recording the entire screen or drag and select an area of the screen to record and then click within that area to start recording. Once again to stop recording simply click the record button in the QuickTime Player toolbar or press the keyboard shortcut Command + Control + Esc keys together. Once you have stopped recording the QuickTime Player will automatically open the recorded footage automatically allowing you to edit, play and share as required. If you are interested in learning more about the QuickTime Player jump over to the official Apple support website.

