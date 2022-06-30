M2 MacBook Pro vs M1 MacBook Pro (Video)

Apple launched their M2 MacBook Pro at their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month, the device is basically the same as the M1 MacBook Pro, except it comes with the new M2 Apple silicon processor.

Now we get to find out how the new M2 MacBook Pro compares to the previous generation M1 MacBook Pro in a new video from MacRumors.

We get to see the two devices side by side and see whether it would be worth you upgrading to the new model with the M2 processor.

As we can see from the video the two MacBooks look identical from the outside, the only difference between the two devices is the processor.

As we can see in the video there was a minor improvement in the single-core benchmarks and also a minor improvement in the multi-core scores. The major improvement in this new MacBook Pro is with the GPU in the benchmarks.

It looks like there may be an issue with the SSD on the base model as it only uses one Nand chip, which actually makes the M2 model slower than the M1 model. This apparently only applies to the base model with the 256GB SSD.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

