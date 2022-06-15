13 inch M2 MacBook Pro orders start this Friday

Apple unveiled their new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, they also unveiled their new M2 MacBook Air.

Orders of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will start from this Friday the 17th of June, Apple has said that the device will be available to order from 5 a.m. PDT.

You will be able to order the new MacBook Pro with Apple’s new Silicon processor from the Apple Store online and also the Apple Store app and from Authorized Apple Resellers.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory — along with 50 percent more memory bandwidth — making multitasking and working with large assets super fluid. Designed to dramatically speed up video workflows, MacBook Pro includes support for ProRes encode and decode, so users can play back up to 11 streams of 4K and up to two streams of 8K ProRes video.4 Additionally, users can convert their video projects to ProRes nearly 3x faster than before.2 The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 also delivers phenomenal battery life with up to 20 hours of video playback. With the incredible performance of M2, up to 24GB of memory, ProRes acceleration, and great battery life, Apple’s most portable pro notebook is better than ever.

You can find out more information about the new M2 MacBook Pro over at Apple's website

Source Apple

