New Apple MacBook Air powered by M2 chip launches in July

Yesterday at Apple’s WWDC presentation the company unveiled its latest laptops powered by the new M2 processor. The first to be unveiled was the new Apple MacBook Air M2 which will be available to purchase next month and is now available to check out on the official Apple store website.

Sporting a completely new design Apple has replaced the wedge-shaped design with a rectangular form and thanks to the new processor you can choose to install up to 24 GB of unified memory and the MacBook Air M2 is capable of providing up to 18 hours of video playback thanks to its all-day battery. MagSafe is also made a return using a magnetic connection to hold the power cable in place on your laptop.

Pricing and availability

As explained the new laptops will be available to purchase next month with the MacBook Air M2 starting at $1,199 and $1,099 for education. Apple allows you to choose your power adapter from the 35W Dual USB-C or 67W USB-C Power Adapter.

Additional power packs are available to purchase separately in the form of a 30W USB-C Power Adapter for $39 , 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter for $59, 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter for $59 compatible with the World Travel Adapter Kit for $29, and the 67W USB-C Power Adapter for $59 — are available at apple.com/mac. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is available to customers in Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and the US.

“The new MacBook Air features a gorgeous 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, which has been expanded closer to the sides and up around the camera to make room for the menu bar. The result is a larger display with much thinner borders, giving users more screen real estate to view their content in brilliant detail. At 500 nits of brightness, it is also 25 percent brighter than before. In addition, the new display now supports 1 billion colors, so photos and movies look incredibly vibrant. MacBook Air includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with a larger image sensor and more efficient pixels that deliver twice the resolution and low-light performance of the previous generation. Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls.”

MacBook Air M2 features

– For intensive workloads like editing complex timelines in Final Cut Pro, performance is nearly 40 percent faster than the previous generation,3 and up to 15x faster for customers that haven’t upgraded to Apple silicon.4

– Applying filters and effects in apps like Adobe Photoshop is up to 20 percent faster than before,5 and up to 5x faster for customers that haven’t yet upgraded to Apple silicon.6

– And even with a larger display and increased performance, MacBook Air delivers the same great, all-day battery life as before, with up to 18 hours of video playback.

Both the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro minimize their impact on the environment, now using 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in the enclosure magnets.

“MacBook Air also features a four-speaker sound system. To fit inside such a thin design, the speakers and mics are completely integrated between the keyboard and display — all while delivering an even better audio experience. A three-mic array captures clean audio using advanced beamforming algorithms, while the speakers produce improved stereo separation and vocal clarity. MacBook Air also supports immersive Spatial Audio for music and movies with Dolby Atmos. “

““We’re so excited to bring our new M2 chip to the world’s two most popular laptops — the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Completely redesigned around M2, MacBook Air is thinner, lighter, and faster with a bigger display, better camera, and all-day battery life, in four beautiful finishes. Only with Apple silicon can you build such a thin and light notebook with a fanless design, and this combination of performance and capabilities. M2 also comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, featuring incredible performance, ProRes acceleration, up to 24GB of memory, and up to 20 hours of battery life — making our most portable pro notebook even better.””

Source : Apple

