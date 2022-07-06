Apple unveils macOS Ventura at WWDC 2022

Apple has unveiled the next major version of its Mac software at WWDC 2022, macOS Ventura and it is coming to the Mac later this year.

The new macOS Ventura software will bring a wide range of new features to Apple’s Mac line up, this includes new tools like Stage Manager, Desk View, Continuity Camera and more.

Apple today previewed macOS Ventura, the latest version of the world’s most advanced desktop operating system, which takes the Mac experience to a whole new level. Stage Manager gives Mac users an all-new way to stay focused on the task in front of them while seamlessly switching between apps and windows. Continuity Camera uses iPhone as the webcam on Mac to do things that were never possible before,1 and with Handoff coming to FaceTime, users can start a FaceTime call on their iPhone or iPad and fluidly pass it over to their Mac. Mail and Messages come with great new features that make the apps better than ever, while Safari — the world’s fastest browser on Mac2 — ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys. And with the power and popularity of Apple silicon, and new developer tools in Metal 3, gaming on Mac has never been better.

You can find out more information about the new macOS Ventura software over at Apple at the link below. The software update is expected to be released later this year, probably sometime in September or October.

Source Apple

