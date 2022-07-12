Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar unveiled

Creative has added a new soundbar to their lineup with the launch of the Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar.

The new Stage Air V2 soundbar comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and it will work with a wide range of devices, including a PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and many more.

Creative Technology today launches Creative Stage Air V2, its latest under-monitor soundbar designed to give users a filling audio experience with a minimalist form factor which is versatile on connectivity options too.

Revamped inside-out from its popular predecessor (Stage Air), Stage Air V2 sports a new look while retaining a slim and compact profile. It delivers fuller-sounding audio with significantly better bass, even though a subwoofer is not included – thanks to its new dual full-range racetrack drivers and an oversized passive radiator.

This soundbar has a comprehensive connectivity profile for compatible devices (which include PC, Mac, PS5, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices) – users can conveniently connect a single USB cable for audio and power, or revert to the trusty 3.5mm port for analogue connectivity. It also delights as a wireless speaker, featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology with six hours of playback on a single charge – encouraging users to bring it with them on their in-home adventures.

The new Creative Stage Air V2 soundbar is now available for $48.88 in the USA, £49,99 in the UK, and for €54.99 in Europe.

Source Creative

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals