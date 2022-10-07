Super Mario Bros Movie 2022 trailer and release date confirmed by Nintendo

If you miss the official streaming premiere of the new Super Mario Bros. Movie showcased by Nintendo yesterday you will be pleased to know it is now available to watch at your leisure and will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide from April 2023 onwards.

The Super Mario Bros. computer animated, adventure, comedy film stars the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Super Mario Bros Movie release date

Illumination and Nintendo showcased the new movie trailer yesterday and announced that the Super Mario Bros Movie release date is set for April 7, 2023 for North America and April 27, 2023 in Japan.

“Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.”

Source : Nintendo



