Amsterdam mystery comedy film stars Christian Bale & Margot Robbie

20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for the upcoming new mystery comedy Amsterdam film 2022 starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek and Robert De Niro.

Amsterdam will premiere throughout the United States on November 4, 2022 and features a storyline about three friends, a doctor, a nurse, and an attorney who become the prime suspects in a murder in the 1930s.

Amsterdam film 2022

“Set in the ’30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.”

As soon more trailers are released for the upcoming mystery comedy film we will keep you up to speed is always. Bale also starred in the new Marvel film Thor Love and Thunder which premiers in theatres worldwide tomorrow on July 8, 2022 and once again stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

“Thor parts ways with the Guardians of the Galaxy after receiving a distress signal from Sif. Upon arrival, a beaten Sif warns Thor of Gorr, a being possessing the god-killing weapon, the Necrosword, seeking the extinction of all gods as revenge for ignoring the death of his family and that his next target is New Asgard.”

Source : 20th Century Studios

