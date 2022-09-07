Luckiest Girl Alive mystery film stars Mila Kunis

Netflix has released a new trailer for the upcoming new mystery film directed by Mike Barker from a screenplay by Jessica Knoll, based on her novel of the same name. The Luckiest Girl Alive Netflix film adaptation stars Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton.

“A writer’s perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.”

Luckiest Girl Alive will premiere on the Netflix streaming service on October 7, 2022 and is also scheduled to be released in select cinemas from September 30, 2022 onwards.

“Based on the best-selling novel, Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon. But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life. Directed by Mike Barker. Written by Jessica Knoll.”

Luckiest Girl Alive Netflix film

Source : Netflix

