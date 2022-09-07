All Quiet on the Western Front Netflix film 2022

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming new anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front based on the 1929 Erich Maria Remarque novel of the same name and stars Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, Felix Kammerer, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic and Devid Striesow and has been directed by Edward Berger.

All Quiet on the Western Front is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022, and rollout on the Netflix streaming service sometime before 2023.

All Quiet on the Western Front

“The film tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.”

Netflix has also released a new trailer for its upcoming Luckiest Girl Alive mystery which will be premiering on the streaming service later this month, starring Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, and Connie Britton.

Source : Netflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals