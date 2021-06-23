The Suicide Squad 2 film official “Rain” trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for the upcoming Suicide Squad 2 movie offering a standalone sequel to the original Suicide Squad movie launched back in 2016 and will be the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe. The Suicide Squad as the sequel has been aptly named stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi.

The Suicide Squad 2 film will be premiering in the United Kingdom next month and will be available to view in cinema screens from July 30th 2021 and will be officially premiering throughout the United States a month later on August 6th 2021 and will also be on the streaming platform HBO Max. He spin-off TV series starring John Cena is also set to premiere on HBO Max sometime during January 2022.

“Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. “

“Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.”

Source : Warner Bros.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals