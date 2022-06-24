Marvel Thor Love and Thunder premiers

The premiere of the new Marvel film Thor Love and Thunder premiered yesterday in Los Angeles and will be available to watch in theatres worldwide from July 8, 2022. The film is directed by Taika Waititi, and stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster, who has become the Mighty Thor, to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods. Check out the latest trailer from Marvel to whet your appetite from what you can expect from the characters, storyline and action. No date has yet been released on when the movie will be available via digital streaming services.

Thor Love and Thunder

“Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

