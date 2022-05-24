Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder film premiers July 8th 2022

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for the upcoming new superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder, offering fans a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok released back in 2017. Once again the film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor attempts to find inner peace, but must return to action and recruit Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane Foster who has become the Mighty Thor to stop Gorr the God Butcher played by Christian Bale from eliminating all gods. Thor: Love and Thunder has been directed by Taika Waititi was also written the screenplay and story together with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

“Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

Marvel Studios Thor Love and Thunder film will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide on July 8th, 2022

