Creative Zen Hybrid headphones unveiled

Creative has launched their latest wireless headphones, the Creative Zen Hybrid and they come with up to 37 hours of battery life.

The Zen Hybrid headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation and they come with 40mm Neodymium drivers

Creative Zen Hybrid is built to help users be at one with themselves through their music, wherever they are – they are able to focus much better with the Hybrid ANC technology, driving out unwanted distractions from the environment. This technology is ‘hybrid’ through implementing feedforward and feedback microphones on each earcup. As a result, up to 95% of ambient noise is filtered out, enabling users to fully immerse in their favorite tunes while on the go.

On the other hand, Ambient Mode allows users to be conveniently aware of the environment without taking the headphones off, for example when listening out for train station announcements, ordering at a café counter or simply keeping users safe on busy streets. Rounding things off is a noise-cancelling microphone, which keeps calls clear for the other party as well.

You can find out more details about the new Creative Zen Hybrid headphones over at Creative at the link below. The headphones are now available to pre-order for $98.99.

Source: Creative

